Inside The Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theories

The man you would have heard described as “disgraced US business man”, but actually a billionaire accused of sex-trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein, took his own life while awaiting trial on the weekend.
Some of the most high-profile men in the world - Epstein’s powerful friends - are implicated in his case, and as a result, his death has been met with a cloud of conspiracy theories. Are they ridiculous, or completely valid?
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s very public break up has everyone talking but it’s Miley’s “relaunch” that’s really giving us break-up FOMO.
And schools across the country are being encouraged to make competitive sporting events like running and jumping voluntary because of the mental anguish and humiliation it can cause students. Is this really the case, or is it just another instance where children are being shielded from failure?
This episode contains discussions around suicide, please reach out to Lifeline if this raises any issues for you on 13 11 14
You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger.
TOUR DATES
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at [email protected]
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.