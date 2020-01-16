Influencers In The Wild

Ladies and Gents, Pete Evans is back and he's feeling vindicated after finding a single study that supports (not really if you read the whole thing) some of his bogus beliefs about sunscreen. So, should he think more carefully about what he posts when he's a person of influence?

And speaking of influence, an Instagram account has blown up this week that shows exactly what it looks like behind the feed of influencers. So is it funny or creepy?

And, Rachel Corbett has been roped into writing a monthly newsletter, dishing out advice so she gets some practice in by trying to solve a listeners dilemma about changing careers later in life.

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Nourished Life.

LINKS

Want to sign up for Rachel's 'How To Do Life' newsletter? Click here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Listen to The Quicky episode about what it'll take to recover from the Australian bushfires... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/what-will-it-take-to-recover-from-the-australian-bushfires/

RECCOS

Mia - Everything Is Going To Be Okay on Stan... https://www.stan.com.au/watch/everythings-gonna-be-okay

Jessie - Parasite... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEUXfv87Wpk

Rachel - The Bold Type on Stan... https://www.stan.com.au/watch/the-bold-type

Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show... https://mamamia.com.au/events/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elise Cooper

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to discuss or a dilemma you'd like us to solve? Email us at [email protected] or call us on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Join the Outlouders Facebook group... https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/