School Runs Aren't All They're Cracked Up To Be

Why women in the public eye are quitting their high profile jobs to spend more time with their families.

Plus, the quiz that will tell you whether you're a highly sensitive person

And, last week footage emerged of cricketer David Warner confronting South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the stairwell on the way to the dressing room. As it turns out, de Kock had been sledging Warner about the fact his wife Candice Falzon once had sex with Sonny Bill Williams. Our question is - why are we talking about a consensual sexual encounter a woman had 11 years ago?

THE END BITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

READ MORE:

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarborough's commitment ceremony: https://www.mamamia.com.au/karl-stefanovic-commitment-ceremony/

Candice Falzon and David Warner: https://www.mamamia.com.au/liz-ellis-defends-candice-warner/

Jess Rowe leaning out: https://www.mamamia.com.au/jessica-rowe-left-studio-10/

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.