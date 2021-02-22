The 5:30am Club

20 hours ago · 36 minutes

The 5:30am Club
There’s a growing movement of people choosing to get up earlier and earlier - they say they are “shunning sleep for a better self," and call themselves the 5:30 Club. No, it's not an after-work crowd, it's a 5:30 am thing.

Plus, vaccines are here and we’re starting a new chapter in COVID history. But will we ever see a “vaccine passport” here in Australia?

And… we need to talk about Gwyneth. She's claiming she started face masks. Not sheet masks, we're talking about the kind front-line workers, and now people all around the world wear every day, as part of the new normal. 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie & Gia Moylan

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

