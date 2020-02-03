Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas
Generational divides are becoming ever more apparent in these times! Jessie’s dad can do a plank for 10 minutes so should he worry about getting the ‘rona? We discuss.

We’re also introducing a new segment called: Lockdown Dilemmas. Today’s one is:  if we go into full-bone lockdown, who would you want to get stuck with? And on the flipside, who would absolutely do your head in?

Plus, podcasts, books, instagram accounts. We’re going to be talking about what’s bringing us joy during these tough times.

RECOS

Mia- Architectural Digest Magazine’s You Tube channel… https://www.youtube.com/user/ArchitecturalDigest

Jessie- Any Ordinary Day book by Leigh Sales… https://www.penguin.com.au/books/any-ordinary-day-9781760893637

And, Tick Tock… https://www.tiktok.com/en/

And, Coronacast Podcast by the ABC… https://www.abc.net.au/radio/programs/coronacast/latest-segments/12025304

And, The Daily Podcast by the New York Times… https://www.nytimes.com/column/the-daily

And, The Quicky Podcast… https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

Holly- Mark Maron’s the End Times Fun Netflix Special… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81040891

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

