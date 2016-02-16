Ask Bossy What She Really Thinks.

16 Feb 2016 · 46 minutes

Ask Bossy What She Really Thinks.
Life dilemma? Meet Bossy, our agony aunt. She's brutal, honest, and brilliant.
So, lets talk about Malcolm Turnbull's facebook page, Tom Cruise's face, and Sam Armytage, who put on a wig and upset everyone.
Plus, what happens when you tell the truth for a whole month? We road test Radical Honesty. And introverts are suddenly fashionable, so there's now a podcast for you all so you have something to listen to while you sit by yourself in the corner.

Show notes:

Your hosts are

 

Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Introverted? The podcast Mia was talking about was ...Quiet.

Need a good read? Kate De Brito is loving the novel Brooklyn

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling [email protected]

And produced by... Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.

 

 

