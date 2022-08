How often do you catch yourself craving something you don’t have?

"Why am I still renting?" or "How come everyone seems to be in a committed and loving relationship, yet I'm not?"

It's so normal to wish you were at another point in your life, one that seems happier or offers more stability.

So how do we learn to appreciate this chapter of our lives?

We invited Hugh van Cuylenburg, Founder of The Resilience Project back on the podcast to share his best tips for learning to appreciate the now.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Complete this short wellbeing survey to go into the draw to win a $50 Gift Voucher!

You can listen to part one of our chat with Hugh on www.Mamamia.com.au

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

SURVEY:

We know it can sometimes be tricky to put your health and general wellbeing first and that’s why we want to hear from you in a short survey. And to thank you for your time, you will go in the running to win one of four $50 Gift Vouchers!

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Hugh Van Cuylenburg

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.