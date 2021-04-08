From crying spells to insomnia: 11 signs it's more than just 'bad PMS'.

Between stabby stomach cramps, achy *everything* and feeling like you want to punch people in the face, PMS can be the absolute pits. But did you know there's a whole ~other~ level of PMS? We didn't.

While some of us might relate to the above symptoms, others suffer premenstrual symptoms that go far beyond feeling irritable, sensitive and lethargic.

We're talking about things like wild mood swings, outbursts of rage, depression, anxiety and barely being able to leave bed for days on end.

Welcome to the crippling period condition that is premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

Watch: Here's what your period would be like if it was a person. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Heard of PMDD before?

It's a serious medical condition that affects a whopping one in 20 women. Yet, many of us have never heard of it. And while they may show symptoms, many women don't even know they have it. Pretty crazy, right?

The symptoms are debilitating and can result in everything from lapsed careers to broken relationships and a negative self-image. It basically makes it hard to get on with your daily life.

Listen: Here's what no one tells you about the contraceptive pill. Post continues below.

So, what's the go? Why have so many of us never heard of it?

Well, similar to many other understudied women's health conditions, the research and understanding around PMDD is murky at best. There's a solid lack of knowledge around symptoms and how they come about, which leads to PMDD being commonly misdiagnosed.

To find out more about PMDD, we spoke to obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos, and asked her about some of the common physical and psychological signs of this misunderstood condition, as well as what kinds of treatment options are out there.

What is PMDD?

PMDD is a much more severe version of its well-known relative, PMS, and is a condition that can have physical, emotional and behavioural implications.

"It is classified as a depressive disorder that is otherwise not specified. It causes severe distress and dysfunction that is worse than PMS," explains Dr Stamatopoulos.