'I'm plus size. Here are 3 things I wish people knew about my relationship with fitness.'

I’m plus-size and I exercise regularly.

I’m not on a weight loss or fitness journey or anything with the word journey in it. I don’t exercise to remove the word ‘plus’ from ‘size’ or in an attempt to burn calories. I exercise religiously because it really helps to keep my mental health in check - not very glamorous but at least I’m honest!

I suffer from chronic anxiety and sporadic depression and moving my body has become a vital tool in keeping these things in check. I need to be out in the fresh air otherwise I tend to suffocate myself with my own thoughts.

When I tell people I exercise regularly, I’m often greeted with surprise. I suppose because people find it hard to believe bigger bodies can also be fit bodies. You can have jiggly bits and also get all your steps in.

People have so many preconceived notions about plus-size people and fitness. And I can only speak to my own experience but here’s what I wish everyone knew about my relationship with fitness.

1. Exercise is non-negotiable for me.

I pretty much exercise every day not because I’m in the middle of some kind of challenge or because I’m trying to better myself. I exercise frequently because then it becomes less of a decision it just - IS.

Of course, when I say exercise every day don’t panic. I’m not completing a rigorous boot camp every morning and constantly gasping for air. No. What I do, is make sure I move my body every day.

Usually, this just means going for a walk for at least an hour. I live in the inner city. So my daily walks allow for me to judge every house I see and imagine how I’d renovate each individually - despite the fact I can afford none of them.

I don’t need special gear or clothing to do this. I don’t need to prepare myself and I don’t need to fork out a load of money. I can do this at any time, anywhere and wear whatever I want. Sometimes I even just walk in my Birkenstocks!