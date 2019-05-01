"It feels like your body is broken." Pink on experiencing her first miscarriage at just 17.

Content warning: This post contains details of miscarriage some readers may find triggering.

“Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body/and it feels like my body’s hated me.”

This is the first line of Pink’s new song Happy off her new album Hurts 2B Human.

It refers to the singer’s body insecurities in having a very strong gymnast frame.

It also refers to a miscarriage she had when she was just 17.

In an interview with USA Today, Pink (whose real name is Alecia Moore) said she had plans to keep the child.

“But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do,” she said.

Since then, Pink has had several miscarriages.

“I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s***,” she said.

Pink, who is now 39, is married to motocross champion Carey Hart and the couple have two children, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2.