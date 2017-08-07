A modern day horror story: Katie's 'under the skin' pimple wasn't a pimple at all.

What you are about to read is a modern day horror story. Prepare yoself.

Katie Wright was just like any other young woman.

She reposted funny memes about Justin Bieber on Twitter. She used that goddamn puppy filter on Snapchat. She complained about feeling “personally offended” that a 7-11 wouldn’t serve her a hotdog after 8pm.

But then Katie got a pimple – or so she thought.

honestly I feel personally offended that 7-11 doesn’t think anyone would want a hotdog after 8pm — katie (@katiewright) August 2, 2017

“A week ago I decided to pick at what I thought was an under the skin pimple because it had been hurting for a while and got too painful to ignore,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Within an hour my entire face swelled up and it HURT. It felt like something was going to burst out of my skin.

“I went to the emergency room and they said it was a very serious case of Cellulitis, which is a version of a Staph infection, but instead of having a head like a Staph, it effects the deep cellular tissues with no main source to attack.”

Well, OK. That got heavy real fast.