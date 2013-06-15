BLOG: Soup is not a meal. Discuss.

By PHOODIE

A bowl of soup can never be a ‘proper meal’ as far as I am concerned.

Okay, give me a moment to clarify. Obviously I mean that in a completely ‘first world’ kind of way, so let’s push the “some people would be grateful for the offcuts of your steak” comments to the side, just for now, and focus on the crux of what this post is about.

How can liquid be food? HOW? I don’t care if you have cooked a thousand crabs and added every vegetable known to man to them, seasoned it with kilos of salt and paid a small fortune for it, if it’s served in a bowl, with a spoon, and called “soup” or some fancy name meaning the same thing, it’s not a proper meal.

Obviously there are endless examples of where soup is a completely nutritious and filling dish, but for me, as a serious foodie, it’s just not enough. Ever. The only thing that can tip it over the edge into ‘proper meal’ category is an abundance of delicious bread served alongside it. Chowder, Bouillabaisse, Won Ton, Broth, Consommé, Minestrone or any variation, served alone, just will not do.

I’m not saying I don’t eat, or like any or all of the above, in fact the opposite rather. I love soup. All types. I just need to eat something else before, after, or with it to make me feel like I have had an actual meal.

Aside from the ‘proper meal’ factor, soup is without a doubt a wondrous food. Comfort food as its best. Recently I was speaking with a friends Mum. Her family are Jewish and she was talking to me about how just within her local community she believes she could get enough Chicken soup recipes to fill an entire cookbook. She told me how everyone believed their family’s was the most delicious and the best for you when you are ill! Greeks are a bit like that with their baclava recipes!

Below I have shared three of my favourite simple, delicious and healthy soup recipes. Each one of them is fabulous, but they all come with the same warning; “Serve without bread and risk feeling as though you haven’t quite had a proper meal.”

PHOODIE’S LAMB, VEGETABLE AND BARLEY SOUP

Serves 6

Ingredients

– 3 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 brown onion – diced

– 1 clove garlic – crushed

– 4 lamb forequarter chops (or shanks or 2 chops/2shanks)

– 6 cups chopped vegetables (I use carrots, swede, parsnip, potato, celery – it’s a winning combination!)

– Water

– 1/2 cup Barley