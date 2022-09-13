"I had become the master of concealing them." Phoebe Burgess on her breast reduction.

Phoebe Burgess has had a breast reduction. And she made the decision for herself only.

The media personality and podcast host has opened up about the experience, saying her relationship with her boobs had always been "volatile".

"If we were in an actual relationship, I would have dumped them years ago. But, I learned to love, appreciate and even marvel at them again - when they supported me so graciously and steadfastly through those early breastfeeding months of motherhood, with a great milk supply (the mastitis wasn't so appreciated) - and I look back on those as our golden years," Phoebe wrote on Instagram.

But in 2020, she decided to make a decision for herself soon after her separation from Sam Burgess. And it was to have a breast reduction.

For years, Phoebe chose not to talk about it, saying it wasn't to do with shame or a desire to hide the fact she had made her breasts surgically smaller. Rather, she figured people wouldn't find it interesting.

But alas, people are always interested - particularly women.

So this week, Phoebe shared her experience via her Under The Gloss podcast, unpacking the psychology behind the decision to undergo a surgical breast reduction (instead of a more commonly sought after augmentation).

Video via Mamamia.

Describing it as "my version of a 'boob job' - a choice I made by myself, for myself", Phoebe said she is now proud to talk about it, alongside Leah Itsines, who also has her own boob reduction story.

Reflecting on the chat, Phoebe said: "She's inspired me to own, share and celebrate freeing myself of the decades of flattening, pushing down, hiding, resenting my chest. If you're thinking 'uh what boobs, Phoebe?' I had become the master of concealing them.