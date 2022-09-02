LEAH ITSINES: 4 of my favourite meat-free recipes you need to try.

Are you considering meat-free Mondays? Or just looking to incorporate more veggies into your diet?

Whatever the case, plant-based meals have come a long way - so much more than just boring greens or tofu, you've got many an option that even meat-eaters will want for dinner again.

Bestselling author, co-founder of BARE Guides and new mum, Leah Itsines, is a big fan of vegetables. And in her new cookbook, Good Food Made Simple, she heroes them often.

We've nabbed four vegetarian recipes from the book that Leah recommends everyone makes, so you too can see what all the fuss is about.

1. Green pasta with pangrattato.

Image: Supplied/Ben Dearnley.

You have to try this! It’s simple, but so flavoursome. You could easily make it vegan by using vegan feta cheese. For a gluten-free meal, use gluten-free pasta and breadcrumbs.

Prep time: 15 minutes.

Cook time: 20 minutes,

Serves: 4.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 brown onion, chopped

3 cups (120 g) chopped kale

¾ cup (100 g) frozen baby peas

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup (250 ml) vegetable stock

500 g (1 lb 2 oz) pasta shells

1 avocado, halved

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 bunch basil, leaves picked

200 g (7 oz) Danish feta cheese, crumbled

Pangrattato:

1 tablespoon garlic-infused olive oil

½ cup (30 g) panko breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

Method:

1. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium–high heat. Cook the onion for a couple of minutes, then add the kale and cook for a few more minutes. Add the peas and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, then pour in the stock and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

3. Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the packet instructions. Drain the pasta well, reserving ¼ cup (60 ml) of the water, and return to the pan.