'The cleverest thing I've seen on Netflix: All I can think about is Bo Burnham's new special, Inside.'

No spoilers. We promise.

Bo Burnham's special does what no one else seems to know how to.

That is - to capture in any meaningful way what the f**k just happened.

Burnham's brand new comedy special Inside has received near universal acclaim, with critics declaring it "a masterpiece", "one of the most sincere artistic responses to the 21st century so far", and "an inspiring artistic achievement".

Watch the trailer for Bo Burnham's Inside.



Video via Netflix.

But let's start at the beginning.

You might recognise Burnham from Emerald Fennell's Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman where he played Carey Mulligan's love interest, Ryan Cooper.

He also wrote and directed the 2018 film Eighth Grade.

What you might not know is that Burnham is an elder in an often derided subset of the entertainment industry.

The now 30-year-old got his break through YouTube.

In 2006, then 16-year-old Burnham uploaded a video of himself singing a funny song in order to share it with his family. YouTube had only been around for a year and no one quite knew what it would become. But quickly, Burnham amassed a fan base, and so he sang in his teenage bedroom in an effort to make people laugh.

The expertise he acquired as an adolescent, singing and recording and editing and directing and engaging, is foundational to what makes Inside so mesmerising.

A film actor or veteran comedian would not have the skills to write, produce, perform and film a show at a time when they cannot leave their own house.

But a YouTuber could.

In 2013, Burnham performed his Netflix stand up special what. which received critical acclaim. In 2016, he performed Make Happy, which was touted as "one of the best stand up specials of the year".