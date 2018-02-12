There's an 'allergy bullying' scene in the new Peter Rabbit film.

Despite food allergies being at almost epidemic proportions all around the world, it may seem that no one with an allergy, or who has a loved one with an allergy, was involved in making the new Peter Rabbit film, that’s set for release in Australia next month.

Which is why the movie contains a scene where the much-loved Beatrix Potter character and his friends attack the nephew of Peter’s nemesis, Mr McGregor, with blackberries. The group know that McGregor is allergic to the berries, and shoot one into his mouth. He has an immediate anaphylactic reaction and gives himself a life-saving shot from his Epipen.

Scary stuff for any child to watch, especially one who has a life-threatening allergy.

The makers of the film, Sony Pictures, are now facing an international boycott, because the gratuitous ‘allergy bullying‘ depicted as comedy is a real issue for many allergy children.

Allergy UK has said that the scene mocks allergy sufferers and is irresponsible. Carla Jones, the charity’s CEO, told the Telegraph, “Anaphylaxis can and does kill. To include a scene in a children’s film that includes a serious allergic reaction and not to do it responsibly is unacceptable, as is bullying.”