Shock horror: Pete Evans has the full support of his wife when it comes to fluoride.

It seems celebrity chef Pete Evans has found his perfect match in wife Nicola Robinson, whose latest comments clearly show she shares her husband’s passion for alternative science.

Writing on Instagram on the weekend, the 38-year-old promoted the benefits of a process called tooth remineralisation, a naturally occurring process that (along with a fully natural and unprocessed diet) purports to fight decay and naturally re-whitens stained or discoloured teeth.

Captioning an image of herself with her famous husband, she wrote, "I actually find the subject of 'teeth,' rather fascinating! There's plenty of information about our pearly whites coming to light too! Like the arising knowledge about tooth remineralisation - an Earth Suit function that many teeth enthusiasts once deemed impossible!" the wellness devotee wrote.

Evans has previously come under fire for sharing his love of natural sunscreen and his anti-fluoride stance.

Like her 43-year-old husband, Robinson boasts a huge social media following.

"A simple 'Google' search will lead you all over the show & enlighten you as to how to care for your precious ivories inside & out!" her post continued.

