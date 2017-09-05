Oh, crap. Pete Evans thinks there's a right and wrong way to do a poo.

Guys, Pete Evans thinks we’re pooing wrong. Bummer.
Not content with taking our sunscreen, toothpaste and three square meals a day, the TV chef turned Paleo guru is now gunning for our plumbing, and we’re both offended and intrigued.
Rather than plonking your toosh down on the seat and settling in for the long haul, the My Kitchen Rules co-host would prefer us to squat over the bowl with the help of a stool.
That’s right – a stool for your… stools.
Stoked to see these Aussie designed squatting stools for the toilet in the market for just $49. We have been using these at home for the last few years and love it. Great to see Professor Kerryn Phelps also encouraging people to squat in her latest book on gut health!! To order go to Www.kneesupstool.com