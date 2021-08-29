The worst part of owning a dog is a decision no one wants to make.

The other day my vet looked at me kindly, and if we weren’t in the midst of a global pandemic I know she would have put her arms around me.

"I’m going to give you a form to take a look at," she said, "it has a list that you and your family can go through to see when it’s time."

My eyes filled with tears as they have every time we’ve been to the vet recently.

Henry was sitting on my lap, I was sitting on the floor behind the vet surgery.

Vet visits aren’t the same since social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions came into being, we used to sit together on the chairs in reception trying to see if there was any toy they stocked that my very spoiled dog didn’t already own.

We used to chat with the receptionist about how sweet Henry is and how much nicer he was at home than at the vet (he never really loved the vet).

But it’s not just COVID that’s changed the vet visits. Sitting outside on the cold hard floor, me in lotus position, him trying to make himself comfortable; he doesn’t even seem to care that we’re at the vet.

He doesn’t care there are no toys around. I think back to just months ago when he would greet anyone who came to our house with a happy dance and a squished plush animal, squeaker removed, that he had recovered from his overflowing toy box.

It’s not just that we aren’t allowed visitors any longer - he doesn’t look at his toys anymore. I’s like he doesn’t even know they’re there.

He’s lost the ability to go for long walks or to walk up the stairs at all.