Warning – this post contains graphic images.

A teenage survivor of Tuesday’s Taliban attack on a Pakistan school described how he played dead after being shot in both legs by insurgents hunting down students to kill.

Speaking from his bed in the trauma ward of the city’s Lady Reading Hospital, Shahrukh Khan, 16, said he and his classmates were in a careers guidance session in the school auditorium when four gunmen wearing paramilitary uniforms burst in.

An injured Pakistani student has survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on his school in Peshawar. Source: AFP/ A.Majeed

“Someone screamed at us to get down and hide below the desks,” he said, adding that the gunmen shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) before opening fire.

“Then one of them shouted ‘there are so many children beneath the benches, go and get them’,” the student said.

“I saw a pair of big black boots coming towards me, this guy was probably hunting for students hiding beneath the benches.”

He said he felt searing pain after being shot in both his legs just below the knee.

He decided to play dead, adding: “I folded my tie and pushed it into my mouth so that I wouldn’t scream.”

Pakistani soldiers transport rescued schoolchildren from the site of an attack by Taliban gunmen on a school in Peshawar, on December 16, 2014 (Source: AFP Photo:A Majeed)

“The man with big boots kept on looking for students and pumping bullets into their bodies. I lay as still as I could and closed my eyes, waiting to get shot again.