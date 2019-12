When Mamamia reached out to The Brass Monkey for comment, the pub said that although there was "no disrespect intended" when they organised the event, they were not prepared to comment on it.

The Brass Monkey is the same pub that came under fire in December last year for their 'fraternity-themed' New Year's Eve event, in which they hung several banners made of bed sheets with crude messages from the pub’s balconies.

“You teach her morals, we’ll teach her oral,” one banner read.

Regardless of the establishment's intent, the latest ANZAC day stunt has upset droves of people online.

