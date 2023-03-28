A bill that's currently sitting in Florida's House of Representatives could see any discussion of menstrual cycles and other topics around human sexuality banned for students in primary grades.

The proposed legislation, known as House Bill 1069, would restrict public schools teaching students about sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and all other related topics until they're in grade six (i.e. between 11 and 12 years old).

In a video that has now gone viral, Florida Democratic representative Ashley Viola Gantt questioned the bill and asked Republican representative Stan McClain if the bill would stop young girls from being able to discuss periods in schools.

McClain asserted that "it would".

Gantt pointed out that girls typically begin to experience periods between the ages of 10 and 15 years, and asked if that would prevent them from speaking about that - and McClain, once again, stated that the bill would stamp out those conversations.

The bill also proposes that parents may object to books and other materials their children are exposed to within schools.

Because Florida's House of Representatives is dominated by Republicans, the GOP-backed bill has already been approved by a House Education Quality Subcommittee and it's looking likely that it will be signed into law by Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis.

But it's not the only wildly conservative education initiative that DeSantis has pushed for in the state. In fact, the 'period talk' ban is kind of just the tip of the iceberg.