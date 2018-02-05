Francesca fell head over heels for a woman. Then she introduced her lover to her husband.

Part one of this story, ‘While Francesca’s husband was away, she had the most erotic experience of her life with a woman’ can be read right here.

This story contains explicit scenes and is NSFW.

Emily pulls back a little from our embrace. I can see that my suggestion about a threesome with Nathan has surprised her.

“Are you sure about Nathan and… us?”

We had spent the afternoon devouring one another, and I was desperate not to let go. I held on to her tightly, not wanting to lose what I had found. “Oh yes, he’s a man who’s so sure of himself that he doesn’t try to control what I do while he’s away on business.”

Emily looks at me quizzically. “He doesn’t get jealous or check up on you?”

“He doesn’t need to, he’s so damned good in bed, no other man could come close; and he knows it. But he won’t mind my having found another woman to keep me company while he’s away.”

I disengage myself from Emily to reach into a bedside drawer and pull out a blindfold. “In fact, I think he’ll be pleased.”

She smiles. “You want me to blindfold you?”

“No — well, not right now.” I reply, laughing. “I shall use this to introduce you to Nathan.”

Emily looks puzzled. “I don’t quite follow, what do you have in mind?”

“In some ways Nathan is very predictable. After a month away from me, I can guarantee that within a minute of walking through the door, he’ll take me whenever and wherever.”

“So what’s with the blindfold?”

“That’s part of one of the games we play — we have a little arrangement that whoever puts the blindfold on, is the only one allowed to remove it.”

Emily laughs at that.

“When I blindfold him, he’ll know I have a surprise in store but he won’t know what; but he will stay that way until I take the blindfold off. I’ll make sure he’s oblivious to anything else.”

“So where do I come in? Or should I say when?’ Emily giggles at my little plot.

“Nathan will get home at 8.30pm. Give me half an hour, then look across to our bedroom window. When he’s blindfolded, I’ll flick the bedside light on and off three times. That will be the signal for you to come over.”

“OK — if you’re sure it will work. I really wouldn’t want to intrude on you guys.”

“It will be OK, there is a key under the plant pot by the front door, just let yourself in quietly and come upstairs. He’ll be too busy to hear you coming in.”