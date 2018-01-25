I noticed Emily a few days after she moved in across the street; we began to exchange a few passing nods and hellos, and it didn’t take long for us to become good friends. My other half has a job that takes him abroad for weeks at a time, which leaves me on my own for longer than I want to be; she was on her own, having dumped her man who was by all accounts useless.

We were both in need of company, so we became easy and relaxed with one another, having a lot in common; being of similar age, and laughing at the same things.

It became obvious very quickly that our friendship was developing into something else. She was lighting fires within me that had lain dormant for many years. The heat of girl love that had not warmed me since university. I thought all that was dead. Now Emily had come into my life and shown me that it it was not.

It started with the brushing of fingertips; then those fingers didn’t go away, but stayed in contact with mine. Emily was sensing that I didn’t want to draw back. The merest touch from her seem to ignite my inner self, the self that needed physical contact while Nathan was away on his business trips. There was no question of me wanting another man, but there came the inevitable moment when our eyes held one another for an eternity, before our lips entwined in that first long, passionate kiss. I felt her desire for me; it was good to be needed in that way, and to sense my juices already flowing as her hands caressed my body.

‘Tell me you want more of this,’ she says softly, as we draw back a little, aware of the threshold we have crossed.

‘I want more,’ I reply, with a whispered eagerness that betrays my need. She needs no second invitation. Her fingers busy themselves unbuttoning my blouse, forcing it back over my shoulders. A flick of her fingers behind me and my bra falls away, leaving my breasts available to her lips and softly clenching teeth.

There comes a pain of exquisite sensuality. I instinctively clasp my hands behind her head and pull her close.

‘Harder, I want that harder.’ The words come as a soft moan, driven by my desire for her. My left nipple is closed between her tongue and teeth with an exquisite rolling sensation and the pain shoots down through a body that is crying out for her. I feel her fingers undo the fastening on my skirt and slip it down, a skillful movement that gets rid of my panties at the same time as we slide from the couch to the floor.

They are movements that betray much practice. But I want her to know what she’s doing, not fumble around like an embarrassed teenager. I like feeling myself naked while she is still fully dressed and on top of me. The sensation of her clothes against my flesh makes it clear that she is in control. I like that.

She leans down and kisses my neck. ‘Bed?’ she questions softly.

I look up at her and nod with eager anticipation. ‘Please yes, now.’

We get up and I take her hand and lead her upstairs, a mutual wanting hurrying both of us. We enter my bedroom, she pushes me back onto the bed and stands for a moment looking down at me.

‘Well?’ a question that already sees the answer in my eyes. I open my arms to her.