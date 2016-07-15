Being different is a beautiful thing but sometimes our differences make us a little uncomfortable, a little ashamed and not very willing to share.

A community of people have come together to let it all out and share the weirdest things about their body.

The tricks and tips of the ‘weird’ club were exchanged on online forum Reddit after one user asked:

“What’s the weirdest thing about your body?”

Down There – Don’t Care

“I have hair on the penis up until close to the tip, and i have to pluck it out every week.”

“My dick is close to micro size when flaccid but is a normal 6.5 in erect.”

“One of my labia is quite larger than the other. I’m like Nemo, it’s my lucky fin ;) .”

“I only have one ball. The left one got tangled up somehow during development and died off as far as i know.”

“I have comically oversized testicles. I only found this out a few years ago when I started dating my current girlfriend; nobody ever said anything before that. Now everybody who sees them comments on this.”

“I have two pee-holes.. they’re right next to each other and pee comes out of both.”

An Uncommon Common

“My left boob is 2 cup sizes larger then the right. I know it’s common for them to be slightly different, but come on, nature!”

“I have a blue dot on my butt. It’s a birthmark called a “Mongolian spot”, is usually only found on Asians, and almost always fades after puberty. I’m 21 and white with no known Asian ancestry and it’s still there!”

Face Blindness

“Brains are part of the body, right? I have Prosopagnosia (face blindness), which means that I do not recognise or remember faces. I can look at someone, turn around, turn back, and I won’t recognise their face. I don’t recognise my coworkers, friends, or family by face. I have a lot of funny stories related to this…”