Videos of anti-mask wearers swept social media over the weekend. A small minority of people in Melbourne took it upon themselves to argue with workers, including at Bunnings and at post offices, about the state government's mandation on face coverings in light of the coronavirs crisis.

With arguments cropping up that face masks are a matter of 'human rights' and 'basic freedom', we thought we'd have a closer look at the facts.

Here's how to have a conversation with someone who refuses to wear a mask.

Firstly, what's the latest snapshot of the coronavirus crisis in Victoria?

It's not great.

Victoria recorded 532 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, plus six more deaths. That's the biggest single-day increase in Australia since the pandemic began. It follows the single deadliest day for Australia on Sunday, when 10 people died.

The deaths take the state toll to 77 and the national figure to 162.

Victoria is now coming up to their third week of lockdown, as well as experiencing three-digit daily growth in their coronavirus cases.

Remind me, what has the Victorian government told us to do?

As of July 23, it became mandatory that all people in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire wear masks or face coverings when in public. There are a few exemptions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that although police have the power to issue $200 fines, “it should never ever come to that".

“They are trying to be as fair as they possibly can be,” he said, “but if you’re just making a selfish choice based on your belief, your personal belief, quoting something you’ve read on some website, it's not about human rights."

'As a business, you can't make me wear a mask.'

Well. No one can make you do anything. But they can refuse you entry.