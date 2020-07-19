A $200 fine for not wearing face masks: The latest news on Australia's COVID-19 crisis.

Face masks to become mandatory in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced masks and face coverings will be mandatory for Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents, in a new measure to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The rule will come into effect on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:59pm AEST, with a $200 penalty for people not wearing a mask or face covering while in public.

"If you are out of your home for one of the four permitted reasons, then you need to be wearing a mask," Andrews said.

"It need not be a hospital-grade mask, it'd not be one of the handmade masks like I was wearing when I came in today. It can be a scarf, it can be a homemade mask."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wears a face mask as he walks into the daily briefing on July 19, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.

Andrews said there will be some exemptions.

"There will be some reasons not to wear a face covering. For example, those who have a medical reason, kids under 12 years of age, those who have a professional reason or if it’s just not practical, like when running – however you will still be expected to carry your face covering at all times to wear when you can."

Andrews also said there were 363 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, plus three more deaths. Of the new cases, 327 remain under investigation.

Sydney house party of 60 results in 30 arrests.

A house party in western Sydney was broken up on Saturday night for breaching coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. Police intend to issue up to 60 people who were in attendance with COVID-19-related infringement notices of $1000.

Police said they went to a home on Nottingham Street in Schofields about 11.30pm on Saturday after complaints of a noisy party and ended up using pepper spray when a brawl involving 15 people broke out inside the home.

30 people were arrested for refusing to move on.

The house had been booked via an online rental company, police say.