"Time has not been kind to Gossip Girl": The 10 best teen dramas of all time, ranked.

The teen years are... brutal, and that's exactly why they make such great television.

Enter: the teen drama genre.

Teen dramas usually involve teenage characters played by non-teenage actors doing things non-teenage writers think real teenagers do, like doing drugs on a school night and occasionally committing/covering up/solving murders.

The golden era of teen dramas was the 2000s, when every second show on TV featured good-looking people who really screwed our expectations of what 16-year-olds look like. The time period brought us instant classics, including so many of the genre's biggest titles: Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill and The O.C.

I still remember the excitement of being a 12-year-old who was allowed to watch the latter, which in hindsight seems like a questionable parenting decision, and rocking up to school on a Monday fizzing to discuss whatever harmful thing Marissa Cooper had done this time. It was formative!

Image: Giphy.

Even if we haven't all lived in the Upper East Side or fallen in love with two hot brothers who also happen to be vampires, we have all been angsty teenagers, which is perhaps why teen dramas are so enduring.

In recent years, the genre has had a major resurgence with some incredible new shows made for the streaming generation. Which brings me... here. To a top 10 ranking, of the best teen dramas of all time.

10. Dawson's Creek.

An absolute classic.