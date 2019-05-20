"It doesn't happen when sitting": We just found out men like to sit while they pee. Wait, what?

There is a discussion doing the rounds on the interwebs that has us looking at the men in our life in a whole new light. You see, we’ve just recently found out that men folk are increasingly deciding to sit down while they pee.

It’s not necessarily a new trend, In Germany in 2004 a company created a clip on device for the toilet that admonished men from raising the toilet seat, encouraging them to sit.

In 2007 a poll of married couples in Japan found 49 percent of coupled up men peed sitting down. In Taiwan in 2012 the government even started to promote the practice. But we’ve only recently realised it’s happening in our own circles of men.

Our boyfriends, fathers and friends are admitting when asked, that they’re choosing to embrace the porcelain approach. Some full time, some just on occasion.

We’ll admit we’re a bit… puzzled. I guess male urination isn’t often on our minds, but as women who can only sit down while we pee (unless of course you’ve got a she wee but that’s a topic for another day) we are perplexed for a few reasons.

The main one being; peeing standing up looks brilliant why would you not enjoy that every chance you get?

We’ll admit, standing while you pee is one thing we’d like to experience if we lived like a man for a day. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

“Imagine,” we wistfully think to ourselves as our male counterparts duck into the bush to undo a zipper while we wait in a queue of thousands so we can hover over a gross public port-a-loo.

“How FANTASTIC it would be to make a discreet highway pit-stop,” we dream as we instead awkwardly expose our entire derriere in a side-of-the road squat if nature calls mid road trip.

So why are men choosing to sit rather than stand?