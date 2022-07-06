“I've had a severe peanut allergy my whole life. Here’s what I want you to know.”

Last week, I had my first allergic reaction to peanuts in years. I had forgotten just how terrifying they can be.

I had returned from a morning media event and sat down at my desk to get stuck into my breakfast - starving, I'd grabbed a yoghurt bowl with muesli on the way out.

Muesli doesn't usually have peanuts in it, and I always ask before ordering some just to double check. Of course, I didn't this time, and this one did. I ate the peanut on my first bite.

I have only recently returned from an overseas trip, and my EpiPen was sitting in my travel bag at the time of the incident - something I'm still kicking myself for.

Not knowing how bad this reaction would get and not wanting to make a fuss with my colleagues in meetings, I flagged down a taxi and told him the driver get me to Emergency, stat.

My throat was tightening, and breathing was becoming more and more difficult.

When I got to Emergency, the nurses rushed me onto a bed and gave me adrenaline.

That sorted the throat closing over part, but then came the next symptoms - uncontrollable shaking, nausea and itchiness - and the following day, I was bedridden.

That's just one time it's happened, and that wasn't the worst.

There was a few years back, when a roommate innocently offered me a smoothie without knowing about my allergy, replacing the milk with nuts and water. No one knew how to use an EpiPen and we called 000.

Then there was that time I was holidaying with my family on a tropical island. The hospital was two hours away and the first EpiPen didn't work. (Thankfully, the second one did, and there was an English doctor studying on the other side of the island who came and saw me.)

That was, by far, the worst one.

In Emergency, after my most recent reaction. Image: Supplied.