'I'm a beauty writer who just went on holiday. These are the only 5 products I actually used.'

There are two types of people when it comes to packing for a holiday.

There are those who are methodical and only pack the essentials; the things they know they will need and actually use during the days they are away. And they generally have space left over in their suitcase.

Then there are those people who over-pack, big time. There are too many clothes, accessories and toiletries (because you might need them!) and zipping up the suitcase can often involve either sitting on it or a second set of hands.

If you haven't already guessed it, I fall into the second camp.

Here's what I packed for my recent 10-day trip to Hawaii:

Can confirm: A lot of things. Image: Supplied.

If my clothes and accessories are any indicator, you best believe I packed way too many beauty products. It's something I write about for a living, so I needed to come prepared.

What if I wanted to do a colourful eye one night? What if my skin really needed those three face masks I packed?

My stacked makeup bag. Image: Supplied.