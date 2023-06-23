Paulina Porizkova was tired of feeling 'shame' about her 58-year-old body. So, she posed untouched.

Model and writer Paulina Porizkova is 58. And if you follow her on Instagram, you'll know just how regularly she discusses the issues around ageing, self-image and mental health, pushing to shift the perspective of being an 'older woman'.

She's also written a whole book about it. At the end of last year, she launched her book: No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful – a series of essays about the different stages of womanhood at every age.

Porizkova was once one of the highest-paid models in the world, fronting covers such as Sports Illustrated in the '80s.

In recent times, she's discovered newfound fame on social media. Her views on ageing and her realistic (and often untouched) photos have followers regularly praising her for being refreshingly candid and honest.

In a recent post, the supermodel celebrated her 58th birthday, sharing a photo on Instagram where she posed on her bed nude, covering up with a stuffed animal and bed sheet.

She captioned the post: "I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile. And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling – it was SO worth it."