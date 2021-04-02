"You're not allowed to be sexy": Paulina Porizkova says the rules for women change in your 50s.

Paulina Porizkova has been wearing lingerie for decades. The only thing that's changed is the public reaction to her in it.

As one of the biggest models of her time, Porizkova fronted magazines and ad campaigns throughout the 80s and 90s. She covered the famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 1984 and 1985, posed for Playboy and appeared on the front of Vogue multiple times, making her mark in both the 'high fashion' world and the world she describes as 'cheesecake'.

Discovered at just 15, Porizkova has spent 40 years in front of cameras. She used to be celebrated for her body, but as she's aged, the now 55-year-old has noticed a shift in how people respond to her doing the same things she's always done; wearing lingerie and posing for photos.

Watch: Paulina Porizkova on ageism and 'feeling sexy'. Post continues below video.

During an appearance of The Tamron Hall Show, the model, 55, said she "spends a lot of time pondering" the backlash she receives on social media.

"In my 20s, I was celebrated for showing up in lingerie. I was getting a lot of money for it and everybody loved me," Porizkova said.

"In my 50s, I still think I look pretty good in lingerie, but the reaction is reviled, obviously not by everybody, but yeah, there's a fair amount of backlash."