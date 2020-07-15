A blue car and 13 crucial minutes: What we know about the murder of Patrice Endres.

Pistol Black remembers how it drove him crazy when his mum insisted on cutting his hair.

Different styles, different colours, even a Mohawk.

But he let her do it, because they were best friends and he knew how passionate his hairdresser mum was about her job.

On the morning of April 15, 2004 they had a minor fight. Black was going through a rebellious stage not unusual for a 16-year-old boy, and he wanted to get to school early so he could hang out with his girlfriend.

Patrice Endres dropped of her son, with an "I love you" as he jumped out the car.

She drove away and headed to her work at her Tamber's Trim 'n Tan Salon, a longtime dream of hers. Within hours, the 38-year-old would be missing.

There was only 13 minutes between when Patrice was last seen and the time she disappeared from her salon.

When two of her regulars arrived for their scheduled appointments at midday, Patrice was gone. Her purse and keys were still on the desk, and her lunch still in the microwave. Her car was in a different parking spot than usual. Money was stolen from her safe, but there was no sign of struggle.

For 600 days, authorities and Patrice's loved ones held out hope of finding her alive but on December 6, 2005 her remains were found behind Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County, Georgia; about 16 kilometres away from her salon.

Her wedding ring - described by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond center stone - was never recovered.

Patrice and husband Rob Endres. Image: Netflix.