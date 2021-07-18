“Epic, crazy, dynamite". Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Stan will be your newest crime obsession. 

If Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Patina Miller could describe her new show in three words she would say "epic, crazy, dynamite".

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is out today on Stan, is the third book in the Power Universe and acts as a prequel to the popular first installments of Power, and Power Book II: Ghost.

Set in the '90s, the prequel series tracks the early years of 50 Cent's (who is also an Executive Producer on the series) memorable Power character Kanan. Fans of the original series know how Kanan's story ends, but until now, what they didn't know was how his origin story truly unfolded.

The amazing storytelling twist with Power Book III: Raising Kanan is that you don't have to have watched the first two installments to be drawn into this story. Raising Kanan incorporates story threads from the original series, but on the whole, it's a series that easily stands on its own two feet.

Mekai Curtis stars as young Kanan in the new series, alongside a cast that includes Omar Epps (House), London Brown (Ballers), and Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot).

At the centre of the story is Raquel “Raq” Thomas, played by Tony winner Patina Miller, who brings to life Kanan's mother as a ruthless, powerhouse character in her own right.

According to Patina, Raq is "a lot". She is the sole provider for her family, including her brothers, and is very much the ruthless “queenpin" of the operation. She loves her family and won't let anyone stand in her way of getting what she wants.

Here, Patina Miller takes us through what to expect from Power Book III: Raising Kanan and why her character should never be underestimated.

What is Raq's relationship to Kanan and how does it influence the story?

"She's a young mother. She had him very young, single mother. She was a mother and father for Kanan so she holds him very close to her. He is her most prized possession in a way. And everything she does, she does for him. Maybe a little bit for herself, too.

"But, you know, she is a momma bear. She will go to the end of the world for her son. She loves him more than anything."

What is Raq's plan for Kanan in this season, what does she want for him?

"So, Raq is in an interesting business, and you would think that she would maybe, sort of, be okay with letting Kanan see what she does and let him in on it. But there's a big part of her that wants something different for him.