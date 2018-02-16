"To the man who filmed a child's 8 hour flight tantrum. Here's what you don't understand."

New York artist Shane Townley has experienced every plane passenger‘s worst nightmare: a screaming child on a long-haul flight.

Townley was travelling from Germany to New York on a Lufthansa flight on August 26 last year when a toddler decided to ruin his life. So in return, the artist decided to film the toddler and shame him, and his mother, on a YouTube video that resurfaced this week.

You can clearly see and hear in the footage that the child is unsettled and unhappy. That’s a polite way of saying what Townley called exhibiting “demonic” behaviour. He narrates the eight-hour-long video with the following commentary:

“Demonic screams take over the plane.”

“‘Mom to the flight attendant: ‘Let’s get the wi-fi going so we can get the iPad going.’ We still haven’t taken off yet.”

“Free to create chaos the kid runs through the plane screaming.”

“Some believe this is proof that digital devices cause this.”

He then focuses the camera at the ceiling and continues recording sound that lasts for the entire eight hours of the flight.

This must have been excruciating for all of the passengers to endure – except of course the mother, who would have been relaxed and enjoying her son destroy everyone’s peace of mind.

Not.

The young boy suffers from a disability, which has not been specified, that affects his behaviour, a source told DailyMail.com. But disability or not, one thing that every parent knows is that there must have been an issue if a small child was able to maintain that level of energy output for the entire flight.

And that’s the first thing that Townley doesn’t understand.

If anything is clear from the footage, it’s that Townley totally lacks empathy. Instead of a proactive approach – speaking to the mother, who was evidently travelling alone, to understand what was wrong – he chooses to spend his time fiddling with his smartphone with vindictive intentions.

Townley has said he “tried to intervene”, which isn’t at all the same as saying that he offered support and assistance.