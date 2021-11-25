'That one extra task just broke me.' The reality of being a part-time working mum.

As any parent knows, the delicate balance of working and parenting while maintaining basic standards of health and welfare is a finely tuned beast.

In my house, when the wheels are turning smoothly and everyone is fed and delivered to where they are meant to be, I feel exalted. A wonder woman; achieving all the things and still feeling fresh enough to read a bedtime story or listen to a school speech at the end of a long day.

I'm not blowing my own trumpet here, but sometimes the things us parents can squeeze into our days is quite impressive.

There's the work of getting our kids up and out the door, dressed and with full tummies of something vaguely nutritional. There is the carrying out of our paid employment (if we have it) and the general management of the household, which includes all the washing, the folding, the shopping, and the cooking. There are also bills to pay and relationships to maintain and don't forget the prolonged agony of the nightly bath time/bedtime charade.

Some weeks we have to add in what I consider the 'normal' extras; kids' birthdays to buy for, sheets to wash, school admin to complete.

Then let's just chuck in the uncertainty of pandemic life on top and honestly, even the good days as a busy parent in 2021 can feel like A LOT.

But on top of all the usual things, the 'normal' extra things and the pandemic things, there are those weeks when an additional random task falls in your lap and you realise just how delicate the thread is that holds your whole life together.

Laura and family. Image: Michael Gorton Photos.