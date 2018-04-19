Mamamia
News
school
"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.
Jessica Staveley
school
'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.'
Emily Thompson
school
'What travelling to Cambodia taught me about the immeasurable value of teachers.'
Emily Vernem
school
The teacher-tricks: What being a teacher taught me about being a parent.
Gabbie Stroud
school
"Last year, I received an ATAR of 99.65. It didn't mean what I thought it would."
Kiran Gupta
school
What to say to your child if their ATAR isn't what they hoped.
Mandy Nolan
school
"Leave your watch at home." A mum's 6-step guide to surviving your kid's end-of-year concert.
Nikki Cousins
school
"What can I do to help?" 5 questions a teacher wants you to ask in parent-teacher interviews.
Shona Hendley
school
'Are you posh?' The 7 things people always ask me about going to boarding school.
school
Australian students are lagging 3.5 years behind in maths. A teacher explains the reasons why.
school
'High Achievers.' 11 years ago, we were the Year 12 success story. It was a trap.
school
"I remember. And I’m sorry." An ex-teacher shares 5 letters she wishes she could send to her former students.
school
7 successful Aussie women on what they studied after school. And what they actually ended up doing.
school
'I sent both of my kids to school ‘early’ at 4. This was my experience.'
school
'They're frightening and emotional.' School lockdown drills may be causing more harm than good.
school
"Please don't make me beg for help with my son's ADHD."
school
'It's relentless and consuming.' The unseen mental load of being a teacher.
school
'It's like the real life Hunger Games.' Why the Year 12 exams are failing teens.
school
'Great pay and 12 weeks holiday.' An open letter about what a teacher really does in a day.
school
Kelley just wanted to send her daughters to a better school. She ended up in jail.
school
OPINION: When it comes to schools, expensive does not equal excellence.
school
"I've always let my son have 'mental health days', because emotional health is as important as grit."
school
9 well-known Aussie women share their final Year 12 mark. And whether it actually mattered.
school
"It's not a school's job to teach your children resilience. Teachers are busy enough already."
school
'It's a waste of time': 11 teachers and parents share what they really think of NAPLAN.
school
'One year had sex bets.' 6 teachers on their experiences with sexting at school.
school
The 5 unwritten rules of Book Week (because your survival is important to us).
school
After School Restraint Collapse: It's science's way of validating your kid's arvo meltdown.
Teachers
school
"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.
school
'It's relentless and consuming.' The unseen mental load of being a teacher.
kids
'I asked a teacher what she thought of my parenting. She told me... the truth.'
kids
'After 5 years of teaching, I left the profession. No amount of money would get me back.'
school
"It's not a school's job to teach your children resilience. Teachers are busy enough already."
school
'One year had sex bets.' 6 teachers on their experiences with sexting at school.
school
5 teachers on when the parents misbehaved more than their students.
school
"I find it frustrating": 7 teachers on what they think about Victoria's mobile phone ban.
school
Just 5 pretty insulting questions we seriously have to stop asking teachers.
school
"I can't do that anymore." Why so many teachers are walking away from the career they loved.
school
17 hilarious memes that sum up exactly what it's like being a teacher.
school
A teacher's mental health check-in board has gone viral. Because it's bloody brilliant.
school
"They get quite confrontational." How 'concierge parenting' is making the lives of teachers so much harder.
school
The other side of teaching: 'I was physically threatened by parents.'
school
"Tantrums, swearing, physical abuse": The bullying of teachers by parents has got to stop.
school
'Despite the pressures, I love my job.' What this teacher desperately wants parents to know.
kids
A 10-year-old girl's poem about dyslexia has gone viral for all the right reasons.
school
"I wore makeup everyday when I was in high school. Here's what I wish the teachers knew."
news
Teachers, this is what you have to do for Scott Morrison to waive your HECS debt.
school
The official list of the 'naughtiest' and 'nicest' children's names is here.
school
"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.
Jessica Staveley
school
'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.'
Emily Thompson
school
'What travelling to Cambodia taught me about the immeasurable value of teachers.'
Emily Vernem
school
"Last year, I received an ATAR of 99.65. It didn't mean what I thought it would."
Kiran Gupta
kids
The item Curtis Stone refuses to put in his kids' lunchboxes but his wife Lindsay will.
Nama Winston
food
What I ate as an '80s child is very different from what my kids eat now.
Jacqui McCallum
kids
10 lunchbox treats only 90s kids could get away with taking to school.
Bella Fowler
school
A boy came back from school with a note of praise. But it has divided parents.
Chelsea McLaughlin
school
5 teachers on when the parents misbehaved more than their students.
Billi Fitzsimons
school
'I can honestly say I've tried.' No matter what, I really, really hate the school pick up.
Lidija Zmisa
school
'My four kids have special needs. But it took me much longer to recognise my 16-year-old's.'
A.J. Kay
school
'Four years before my daughter was born, I started a fund. It paid for her private schooling.'
Jared Lock
school
SORTED: Here's 19 genius Book Week 2019 costumes for the time-strapped parent.
Amy Clark
school
'The three things I wish I'd known when choosing my son's preschool.'
Nama Winston
school
The photo that's being shared around Australian schools.
Clare Stephens
school
"I find it frustrating": 7 teachers on what they think about Victoria's mobile phone ban.
Billi Fitzsimons
school
12 mums share what the inside of an Aussie lunch box really looks like in 2019.
Nama Winston
school
Just 5 pretty insulting questions we seriously have to stop asking teachers.
Jessie Stephens
school
'They never forget anything': 5 ways being a teacher gets you ready for becoming a parent.
Shona Hendley
school
"I am having an affair with a dad from the school gates and I don't want it to end."
Laura Jackel
school
"They drain the public school system": 3 parents and a teacher on selective high schools.
Laura Jackel
school
"They call all day, everyday”: The special needs teachers being bullied by parents.
Laura Jackel
school
Indoor plants are a trend in millennial homes. And now they're in Aussie classrooms too.
Shona Hendley
school
"The classroom is a battlefield." A teacher on why she's being trained to physically restrain her students.
Anonymous
school
"I can't do that anymore." Why so many teachers are walking away from the career they loved.
Amy Clark
school
'When my son started school, he turned into a monster. But then I learnt the truth.'
Rebecca Zahra
school
17 hilarious memes that sum up exactly what it's like being a teacher.
Jessica Wang
school
"The differences start to stack up." Study finds kids who start school later are more likely to thrive.
Helen Vnuk