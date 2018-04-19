News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

school

"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.

Jessica Staveley
school

'When your child has additional needs, 'participation awards' are worth celebrating.'

Emily Thompson
school

'What travelling to Cambodia taught me about the immeasurable value of teachers.'

Emily Vernem
school

The teacher-tricks: What being a teacher taught me about being a parent.

Gabbie Stroud
school

"Last year, I received an ATAR of 99.65. It didn't mean what I thought it would."

Kiran Gupta
school

What to say to your child if their ATAR isn't what they hoped.

Mandy Nolan
school

"Leave your watch at home." A mum's 6-step guide to surviving your kid's end-of-year concert.

Nikki Cousins
school

"What can I do to help?" 5 questions a teacher wants you to ask in parent-teacher interviews.

Shona Hendley
ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers

school

"I'm so grateful for teachers like this." The beautiful note Leah's daughter received from her teacher.

school

'It's relentless and consuming.' The unseen mental load of being a teacher.

kids

'I asked a teacher what she thought of my parenting. She told me... the truth.'

kids

'After 5 years of teaching, I left the profession. No amount of money would get me back.'

school

"It's not a school's job to teach your children resilience. Teachers are busy enough already."

school

'One year had sex bets.' 6 teachers on their experiences with sexting at school.

school

5 teachers on when the parents misbehaved more than their students.

school

"I find it frustrating": 7 teachers on what they think about Victoria's mobile phone ban.

school

Just 5 pretty insulting questions we seriously have to stop asking teachers.

school

"I can't do that anymore." Why so many teachers are walking away from the career they loved.

school

17 hilarious memes that sum up exactly what it's like being a teacher.

school

A teacher's mental health check-in board has gone viral. Because it's bloody brilliant.

school

"They get quite confrontational." How 'concierge parenting' is making the lives of teachers so much harder.

school

The other side of teaching: 'I was physically threatened by parents.'

school

"Tantrums, swearing, physical abuse": The bullying of teachers by parents has got to stop.

school

'Despite the pressures, I love my job.' What this teacher desperately wants parents to know.

kids

A 10-year-old girl's poem about dyslexia has gone viral for all the right reasons.

school

"I wore makeup everyday when I was in high school. Here's what I wish the teachers knew."

news

Teachers, this is what you have to do for Scott Morrison to waive your HECS debt.

school

The official list of the 'naughtiest' and 'nicest' children's names is here. 

Listen Now

new episode

This Glorious Mess

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud
school

5 teachers on when the parents misbehaved more than their students.

Billi Fitzsimons
school

'I can honestly say I've tried.' No matter what, I really, really hate the school pick up.

Lidija Zmisa
school

'My four kids have special needs. But it took me much longer to recognise my 16-year-old's.'

A.J. Kay
school

'Four years before my daughter was born, I started a fund. It paid for her private schooling.'

Jared Lock
school

SORTED: Here's 19 genius Book Week 2019 costumes for the time-strapped parent.

Amy Clark
school

'The three things I wish I'd known when choosing my son's preschool.'

Nama Winston
school

The photo that's being shared around Australian schools.

Clare Stephens
school

"I find it frustrating": 7 teachers on what they think about Victoria's mobile phone ban.

Billi Fitzsimons
school

12 mums share what the inside of an Aussie lunch box really looks like in 2019.

Nama Winston
school

Just 5 pretty insulting questions we seriously have to stop asking teachers.

Jessie Stephens
school

'They never forget anything': 5 ways being a teacher gets you ready for becoming a parent.

Shona Hendley
school

"I am having an affair with a dad from the school gates and I don't want it to end."

Laura Jackel
school

"They drain the public school system": 3 parents and a teacher on selective high schools.

Laura Jackel
school

"They call all day, everyday”: The special needs teachers being bullied by parents.

Laura Jackel
school

Indoor plants are a trend in millennial homes. And now they're in Aussie classrooms too.

Shona Hendley
school

"The classroom is a battlefield." A teacher on why she's being trained to physically restrain her students.

Anonymous
school

"I can't do that anymore." Why so many teachers are walking away from the career they loved.

Amy Clark
school

'When my son started school, he turned into a monster. But then I learnt the truth.'

Rebecca Zahra
school

17 hilarious memes that sum up exactly what it's like being a teacher.

Jessica Wang
school

"The differences start to stack up." Study finds kids who start school later are more likely to thrive.

Helen Vnuk