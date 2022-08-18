"They don't interact with each other." The growing movement to ban phones in high schools.

The momentum to ban smart phones in NSW high schools is building after Michael Carr-Gregg, the lead author of a 2018 review into the issue, said an outright ban is 'more urgent than ever'.

"Banning phones in high schools from first bell to last, including recess and lunch, would be an investment in students' mental health," Carr-Gregg told The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week.

"Kids have been saturated in technology and psychological problems have accumulated."

High school teacher Ms Williams* agrees with the need for a blanket smart phone ban for the sake of the students.

She says that at the private school in Victoria where she teaches, phones are supposed to be in lockers all day, but that this isn't the reality.

"Our school has a mobile phones in lockers policy but 90 per cent of the time, kids just have their phones in their pocket," she told Mamamia.

"I've been teaching for over 12 years and students don't have an attention span like they used to. It has absolutely changed. Smart phones are designed to be addictive, and it is hard enough for adults to deal with them, let alone teenage brains that are not fully developed."

"The emphasis on banning phones needs to go back to the top as it is not fair on teachers to have to police it all the time. We are busy enough and we can't constantly tell students to put their phones away. It just doesn't work.

"While most kids I deal with are respectful when I catch them scrolling on social media and ask them to 'hand it over', some get verbally aggressive. They are addicts and don't want to part with the phone. So it becomes about choosing my battles. I simply don't have the time or the energy to always have the same fight."

While most high schools have some rules around phone usage during the school day, only a few have banned them altogether. Davidson High School in Sydney requires all students in years 7-10 to put their phones in locked pouches for the entire school day.

Principal David Rule told the Sydney Morning Herald that in eight weeks of banning the devices, there has been a 90 per cent reduction in behavioural issues related to phones in the school.

