'For years Harmony Day has been my ethnic parents' worst nightmare.'

Every year, leading up to March 21, ethnic parents across the country wake up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night.

"Harmony Day..." is what they all whisper in unison as the horror and dread settles in. It's 3am but they have no choice, slowly they make their way to the kitchen to begin creating the perfect dish for their child to take to daycare or school.

Yes, as a non-parent, this is my exaggeration interpretation of the mindset that parents have leading up to Harmony Day.

However, having grown up in an ethnic family, I know this is pretty accurate.

In case you're not familiar, Harmony Day was introduced in the '90s as a national day for recognising and celebrating multiculturalism in Australia.

In 2019, it was changed to Harmony Week and is always centred around March 21 — which is the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

However, there's some controversy associated with the history of the day and the government has been criticised for failing to commit to the purpose of the UN day and not adequately recognising the existence of racism and microaggressions towards non-white cultures in Australia.