The parents who 'saved' their kids on Valentine's Day.

Anyone remember when Lisa gives her classmate Ralph a “pity Valentine” on The Simpsons, that reads, “I choo choo choose you”, because it has a train on the front?

Here’s a refresher of that iconic puppy love moment:

Most of us can relate to being in Ralph’s position: not getting any love on Valentine’s Day at school. Even worse, watching what seems like the entire student body get stuff. We know what it feels like to be ignored, rejected, and neglected on the most romantic day of the year, during out most formative years.

It’s excruciating. You so want to be one of the loved ones. But nobody loves you.

Except your parents.

Just occasionally, the people who’ll love you like no other – your parents – step up to save your face on the day.

Here’s are the best stories of how one mum, and one dad, ensured their daughters felt special on the completely-fabricated-commercial-event-that-nonetheless-really matters; Valentine’s Day.

The Mother

Freelance writer Maggie Panos wrote about “The Time I Had a Secret Admirer For a Decade.” Starting in sixth grade, the writer began mysteriously receiving a huge bunch of flowers on Valentine’s Day, from an anonymous benefactor. In what she refers to as The Case of the Mystery Flowers, Panos describes how the day after the first delivery, her confidence soared.

“The next day I went to school, looking particularly spunky for a girl who literally wore the same baby-blue vinyl coat to school for the entirety of sixth grade.”

Panos felt special, excitedly telling her classmates about the experience, but at home, her mother pleaded ignorance.

It happened again the next year.

“Again, I sweated through those petty school “Valentines,” only to come home and find another overwhelmingly beautiful bouquet in front of me.”

Panos wondered what could possibly draw a secret admirer to her 13-year-old-self, but it still made her feel so special.

The third year, Panos told her mother she knew it was her, but her mum wouldn’t confirm it.

Finding the overall experience frustrating, Panos’ attitude can be summed up by this quote; “If you think getting flowers from your mother on Valentine’s Day is sad, wait until you get flowers from your mother delivered to your desk at your fancy new internship on Valentine’s Day.”

But her mother’s response was this: “You were so happy to get them in the beginning, you walked taller. I never received flowers myself until your dad sent me 12 white roses.I walked taller that year after the roses.”

In a postscript to the article, her mother adds:

“I never meant to make you feel ashamed, Maggie — I still am your secret admirer.”