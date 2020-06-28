'I was trying to do everything and failing': 6 dads on how the pandemic changed their parenting.

As lockdown restrictions forced families to work and study together at home, many dads found themselves doing more childcare than ever before.

Research by the Australian Institute of Family Studies published in May 2019 showed that the number of hours fathers spent at work remained the same after having kids.

Then along came COVID-19.

Watch: If my dad was a smart home speaker. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, has the pandemic changed how dads feel about work and parenting? Mamamia spoke to six dads to find out if anything has changed in their approach - and attitudes - to fatherhood.

1. Simon, dad to Oliver (9), Thomas (7) and Harry (4)

Aside from the odd break to go fishing, Simon spent lockdown at home with his boys as wife Natalie is an essential health worker.

“It was hard at first as I was trying to do everything at the same time and then failing,” Simon said.

“Once we got the two older boys set up on desks in the dining room next to mine, we got into a rhythm.”

When Simon was in charge, he would establish the boys’ daily schedules before tackling his own. Four-year-old Harry presented some challenges but did get involved when possible with afternoon creative activities.

“I really enjoyed seeing where the boys are up to with their work and how they learn so differently.

“I used to always be rushing and seeing them as ‘the kids’ but I was able to gain so much more insight into their different natures. It’s taught me a lot about how I need to parent them as individuals in the future.”

2. Ben, dad to Holly (6 months)

Ben had not been expecting to spend quite so much time with baby Holly and wife Helen, who is on maternity leave.

“While I have to start checking my emails from 8.30am, I can enjoy some baby playtime or help with nappy changes or feeds during my breaks,” Ben said.