The 25 thoughts every single one of us has had in social isolation.

It’s been a long thirteen and a half years in social isolation.

We were so young in January. So naive. We thought 2016 had been a bad year because Donald Trump was elected US President. It turns out that was a perfectly fine year by comparison and we’re sorry we were ever rude about it. We just had no idea how bad things could actually… get.

In the early days of 2020 we wrote New Year’s resolutions in overpriced diaries and whispered to ourselves this is going to be your year while booking overseas holidays to countries that would soon be closed. Indefinitely.

We fussed over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion at the SAG Awards and upon reflection, that story really had very little bearing on our lives. And the months to… come.

Instead, we probably should’ve been paying more attention to the news coming out of China about this rather contagious virus that had started in a wet market in Wuhan.

But then Gwyneth Paltrow released a vagina scented Goop candle and we got distracted again.

NO. By March it was time to FOCUS.

Watch: How you’ve been coping with isolation based on your star sign. Post continues below.