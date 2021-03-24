An IVF battle and gender neutral kids: Paloma Faith's life as a mum.

This post deals with mental health issues and miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Australia gave Paloma Faith her first number-one single, 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This'. But in a new doco, the British singer reveals that she’s had “really bad experiences” in Australia, especially on her first visit in 2009.

“The first time I ever experienced jet lag, I got a bit disoriented and mentally unstable and had to cancel the tour,” she reveals in Paloma Faith: As I Am, set to air in the UK this Saturday. “I contemplated suicide.”

Six years later, a year after she topped the charts, Faith was back in Australia, but ended up being hospitalised for exhaustion.

“I don’t think all the flying is very good for the body,” she tweeted at the time.

The doco was shot by director Jane Mingay over the course of a year, and shows Faith juggling work and motherhood, as well as trying to conceive a second child through IVF.

“I was very reluctant to let a camera into the very personal experience of working as a first-time mum, but Jane is a mother and friend, so I felt safe,” Faith told The Sun.

Faith’s personal life has been making the news ever since she arrived on the music scene in 2009. Brought up by a single mum, and attending a “very, very rough” school in London, she was taken to weekly ballet classes.

"My mum wanted me to be everything she wasn't," she told The Independent.

Paloma Faith in 2009. Image: Getty.