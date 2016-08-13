We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know today, so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Baby boy found submerged in Sydney bathtub

A baby has been found submerged in a bathtub in Western Sydney this morning, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Paramedics and police were called to the house in Birch St, in the suburb of North St Marys, soon after 10am yesterday.

The eight-month-old boy was found submerged and unconscious in the bath.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child before he was taken by ambulance to Nepean Hospital.

It is understood the baby has since been taken to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Photos from the scene showed a distressed-looking woman talking to police officers, Mail Online reports.

Police said a family member called 000.

2. Deadly bomb attacks hit Thailand

A string of six bomb attacks in Thailand has left at least four people dead, ABC News reports.

The attacks — which hit several popular tourist towns across the country — have injured dozens of people including 10 foreign tourists.

Coordinated bomb blasts hit Hua Hin late on Thursday and early on Friday. Two explosions then hit the southern province of Surat Thani around 8am local time on Friday, followed by another bomb attack in Phuket at about 9am. The last explosion occurred near Patong beach, which is popular with Australian tourists, Guardian Australia reports.

Thai police detained two men for questioning over the blasts.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for any of the attacks. However, police believe the bombings were not linked to any international militant group, according to ABC News.

Anyone concerned for loved ones in Thailand should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 within Australia or +61 6261 3305 from overseas.

3. Missing mother’s clothing shop was closed down due to financial difficulties

Missing Melbourne mother Karen Ristevski was forced to close one of her clothing stores due to financial difficulties before she vanished, The Australian reports.

The Ristevski family had been in about $600,000 debt for years, and a real estate group and financial company had lodged a caveat over the family’s home, preventing the house’s sale.

That action was believed to have been taken because the family was falling behind in rent for the Ristevskis’ Broadmeadows Bella Bleu store, as The Australian reported last month.

The national newspaper has now revealed that just months before Ms Ristevski disappeared, that store was shut down due to financial woes.