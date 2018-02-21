Thousands of people are gathering in Melbourne to say "Wow" like Owen Wilson.

Sometimes I bloody LOVE the human race.

This is one of those times.

Melbourne has just out-Melbourned itself.

On February 26, thousands of Melburnians are gathering together in Federation Square to say “Wow!” like Owen Wilson.

Yes this is a thing that’s happening, and yes it’s an absolutely glorious time to be alive.

You see, old mate Wilson loves to say “wow”. In fact, he says it so many times some very hilarious people on the internet have become obsessed with it.

They’ve tweeted about it, created video compilations of it, and now they’ve decided to meet in person so they can reenact it… and we’re all invited.

Here’s a lil’ compilation of Wilson saying “wow”…

If you’d like to prepare yourself for the big event, here’s a few tips:

Owen Wilson’s “Wows” are pretty damn special. You might not be able to perfect it straightaway.

Wilson prefers a slight elongation on the second W.

Sometimes he whispers his “Wows” when he is really… wowed.

Anyhoo, here are the deets if you’d like to go along:

Where: Federation Square

When: Monday 26 February, 6pm-8pm

Why: Just because

You can join the Facebook event page to find out more. Go on, you know you want to.