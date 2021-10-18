A daughter he's never met and two favourite sons: Inside Owen Wilson's private family life. 

Actor Owen Wilson is paying US$25,000 (AU$36,500) a month in child support for his three-year-old daughter Lyla, who he has never met.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Cars actor Wilson demanded a DNA test after learning his on-again, off-again girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates was pregnant. Vongsvirates, who he had dated casually for five years, filed a paternity petition in May 2018, about five months before Lyla was born.

Responding to the petition, Wilson marked ‘none’ when asked whether he wanted visitation rights and claimed he was not sure if he was the parent.

Owen Wilson talks about his son’s Ford and Finn on Ellen. Post continues after video.

After Lyla’s birth in October 2018, a DNA test confirmed he was her father. He did not ask for visitation rights after his paternity was confirmed.

Wilson, 52, and Vongsvirates, 37, eventually settled on a $25,000 monthly child support payment, plus a one-off payment of $70,000 to cover a labour coach, night nurse and Vongsvirates’ legal fees.

Lyla is also to be covered under Wilson’s Screen Actors Guild medical insurance.

The court document also states that Vongsvirates and Wilson shall "not make disparaging and/or derogatory remarks about the other party, or their significant others, if any, in the presence of the minor child".

Despite that, in November of 2019, Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail it was ironic that Wilson plays father roles in movies when he’d never met his own daughter.

“You should see your daughter, she’s incredible, you’re really missing out, and she looks just like you,” she said when asked if she had a message for the actor.