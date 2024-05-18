'My 15yo son asked me how much mayonnaise to put on his sandwich.' Are you an overindulging parent?

After explaining to my son I was too busy to make him a sandwich for afternoon tea recently, he reluctantly went about making his own.

"Is this ham okay to eat?" he asked. I checked the use by date.

"Sure is."

He then went on to ask me if each individual item was still good, including the salad, which I assessed by looking at it, identifying it was fine and telling him so. And then.

"How much mayonnaise should I put on?" my son asked. He's 15.

My mouth opened, about to explain that it depends on personal taste, when I closed it again. Despite saying 'no' to making the sandwich, I was now giving a play-by-play description of how to do it. And was literally about to tell him how much mayonnaise to put on HIS OWN sandwich.

I was pondering this later that evening when my 10-year-old daughter walked down from her shower, wrapped in a towel.

"I need pyjamas," she beamed.

Without a second thought, I handed her the neatly folded PJs I'd already pulled out of her drawer, and reminded her to brush her teeth, and hair. As I did so, a third child — also a teen — walked down stairs, bellowing: "Mum, where are my AirPods?"

"You mean the ones that were in your ears when you walked upstairs half an hour ago?"

"Yes."

In that moment, I made a mental note of my instinct to walk up the stairs and help him find them; find the AirPods that were no doubt on his bed, where he was last using them.

