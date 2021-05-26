"It's bizarre and embarrassing." 24 women share the wedding tradition they think should go directly in the bin.

After two-and-a-half years of wedding planning, I can confidently say that I have become a wedding grinch.

Don't get me wrong, I'm beyond excited to get married and celebrate with our family and friends on the day. Especially after facing a few hiccups due to the whole COVID-19 situation.

But after over two years of planning and prepping, I've come to a realisation:

Wedding traditions are complete and utter bulls**t.

Can you wear white to a wedding? We discuss. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

When the wedding planning process began for us, it soon became clear that weddings are often about a) impressing your guests, and b) following decades-long, outdated traditions.

You see, people have a lot of expectations around weddings. They expect a big white dress, fancy cars, and a million pre-wedding events. They want to know about your 'something old, something new', and they expect a certain sequence of events.

And when you throw out those trends, some people... don't like it.

For our wedding, we've decided to buck a bunch of wedding traditions, including the kitchen tea, the bouquet and garter toss, and the elaborate wedding reception entrance. And it seems we're not the only ones.

We asked 24 women to share the wedding tradition they believe needs to go.

From the first dance to being 'given away', here's what they had to say:

The bouquet toss.

"I didn't do a bouquet toss because most of my friends were partnered up and it's an embarrassing tradition. Plus, I wanted to keep my flowers, they cost a lot! I gave them to my mum." - Lisa.

The garter toss.

"We ditched the garter because honestly I think it's bizarre and embarrassing." - Emily.

"My daughter refused to do the garter toss. Her response was that she didn't want her husband going under her dress in front of her grandparents and then tossing it to their friends." - Shannon.