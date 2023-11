It would be Steenkamp’s last night alive.

She spent her final moments cowering in fear, locked in Pistorius’ bathroom, before being shot multiple times in the head and body, by the man she loved; the man the world loved.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a bloodied but alive Steenkamp at the bottom of the staircase, covered in towels. Pistorius had apparently carried her down the stairs from the bathroom, after instructing the manager of his gated community to call an ambulance. They found the Blade Runner in the garage, head in hands. His clothes and body were covered in blood, but his hands were clean.

He reportedly told the attending officer he’d washed his hands because they were “covered in blood”.

But the then 25-year-old denied intentionally murdering his girlfriend. Instead Pistorius claimed he thought she was a burglar. He said he’d heard a noise and flew into protection mode - South Africa is, after-all, a country with extremely high crime rates. Seeing the closed toilet door, he claimed he thought the intruder must be inside, and opened fire.

The door, which was riddled with bullet holes, had been bashed open by a cricket bat. Pistorius said he broke into the toilet after discovering Steenkamp wasn’t in bed. But the evidence didn’t support the story, and Pistorius was charged with murder.

The trial that captured the nation.

Streamed live via the internet, the trial captured the nation and the world. Despite the overwhelming evidence against Pistorius, dedicated fans couldn’t believe their beloved Blade Runner could be guilty of murder.